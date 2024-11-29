Eknath Shinde Seeks Solace in His Village Amid Maharashtra Political Tension Over CM Post

In between Maharashtra political drama Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is currently on a visit to his village in Satara, seeking solace and peace. Despite the political upheaval and challenges in the state, Shinde finds comfort and a renewed sense of energy when he returns to his village. This is not the first time he has come to his hometown during difficult times—he has made similar visits about six to seven times in the past when facing personal or political challenges.

While the BJP secured more seats in the recent state elections, Shiv Sena chose to ally with Congress and NCP, which led to discussions about Eknath Shinde's potential candidacy for the Chief Minister's post. However, when Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister, Shinde, dissatisfied with the outcome, sought refuge in his village of Dare.

During the tensions between Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, the latter again chose to stay in his village to seek peace. Notably, when the incident in the Thane hospital occurred, Shinde was at Dare, where he managed the crisis before heading to Thane.

Currently, with speculation swirling about the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shinde had a late-night meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday. Following that discussion, he returned to Mumbai and is now once again in his village of Dare. It is believed that the serenity of the village, surrounded by nature and the sight of his crops, provides him with a sense of calm and satisfaction, helping him regain focus during times of political uncertainty.

Shinde often mentions that meeting villagers during the yatras of local deities' further grounds him and strengthens his resolve. As the political situation in Maharashtra remains fluid, it is speculated that Shinde’s return to his village could be a way for him to find peace amidst the ongoing political upheaval.