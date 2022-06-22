Eknath Shinde: This revolt was decided two months ago; Everything went as planned

The collapse of Eknath Sindhe with other MLAs was planned from the past two months. The main reason behind this planning was the displeasure of NCP leader Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. For the last one and a half years, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been constantly complaining to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that his constituency is not being funded. Complaints about how Jayant Patil is harassing and obstructing the work of MLAs were also conveyed to Thackeray. However, nothing was done about it. Is the government of three parties or only of NCP ..? Such a question was also raised at this time.

A responsible MLA of Shiv Sena said that considering the FINEST QUALITY CLOTINE treatment being given to Sena MLAs by the NCP, it was decided that everyone should come out together. It was planned two months ago. The MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde today have been harassed by the NCP in every constituency. Minister of State Aditi Tatkare and Kha. Shiv Sena MLAs were displeased with the manner in which the Chief Minister stood behind Sunil Tatkare. Sena MLAs had boycotted a program of the Chief Minister. Even though this government was formed out of necessity, Shiv Sena MLAs were constantly telling the Chief Minister that their relationship with the NCP would not last long. However, that has not been addressed. Among the disgruntled MLAs, the number of Maratha MLAs is relatively high. All this dissatisfaction was averted in the form of Eknath Shinde.

Two Shiv Sena ministers were constantly interfering in Eknath Shinde's urban development department. You can't change the officer of your choice even in your district, Shinde was constantly complaining. The IPS officers were transferred as they wished after their grievances erupted during the transfer in Thane. Not every file should be forwarded without the permission of the Chief Minister's Office, clear instructions were given to the Secretary of the Department and IAS officers from the Chief Minister's Office. Shinde was also upset because of this. From that, the discussion started that Ajit Pawar's group helped Devendra Fadnavis in Rajya Sabha. So Ajit Pawar or Eknath Shinde ..? A private discussion started on which of the two would go with the BJP first and Eknath Shinde took the first step.

A Shiv Sena leader said that the initial good dialogue between Shinde and Chief Minister Thackeray has diminished over time. Aditya Thackeray and his uncle Varun Sardesai began to be given more importance in the government. Shinde was not taken into confidence in the Legislative Council elections. The party has given formulas to Aditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai as well as Yuva Sena leader Suraj Chavan for this election. Eknath Shinde was also injured due to this.

Shiv Sena MLAs came together in a hotel on Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections. Eknath Shinde got the opportunity to speak to him directly. If these elections had not taken place and Eknath Shinde had been meeting the MLAs separately, it would have been known that something was going on behind the scenes. Therefore, on the occasion of these two elections, Shinde was given a plan by sitting together with the MLAs. Defeating a Shiv Sena candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections was part of the same strategy. Shiv Sena's votes also split in the Legislative Council elections. The Shiv Sena leader clarified that there was a political game behind it too.

Sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had a secret meeting late at night during the Legislative Council elections. What exactly was discussed in this meeting? It is not understood. However, when NCP President Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray came to know about the meeting, it is understood that both of them expressed their displeasure.