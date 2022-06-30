Eknath Shinde to be new Maha CM: Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 30 Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

Fadnavis made the announcement at a joint press meet after the duo met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ahead of the swearing-in slated for later in the evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor