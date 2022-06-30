Eknath Shinde to be new Maha CM: Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 30 Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader ...

Mumbai, June 30 Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

Fadnavis made the announcement at a joint press meet after the duo met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ahead of the swearing-in slated for later in the evening.

