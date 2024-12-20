Eknath Shinde to Return Shiv Sena Funds to Uddhav Thackeray: Reports

After stepping down as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has made a significant decision regarding Shiv Sena. The Election Commission had granted Shinde control over both the party and its symbol. There had been disputes over the party’s assets, both movable and immovable. Now, before fully taking control of Shiv Sena, Shinde has decided to return all funds deposited in the party’s account before 2022 to Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the Lok Sabha election results, the public seems to have decided which faction holds the true Shiv Sena. With the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the focus is on which faction will dominate. In this context, Shinde has shown generosity. The donations, party offices, and assets under Shinde’s control led to disputes between Uddhav Thackeray's and Shinde's factions. Uddhav Thackeray's faction faced financial difficulties due to a lack of funds for election expenses. Now, Shinde has resolved this issue.

Shinde has decided not to claim any of the funds from the Shiv Sena account prior to 2022. Reports confirm that these funds will be returned to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. Sources say Shinde’s group has informed Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) about this decision. After taking control of Shiv Sena from Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde had previously stated that some funds were given to Thackeray's faction. Now, he has decided to return the remaining balance.