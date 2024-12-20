Nashik to Get IT Park: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 335-Acre Project During Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session

Nashik is set to make strides in the IT sector with the establishment of an IT Park, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the legislative session in Nagpur. The IT Park will be developed on a 335-acre plot in Adgaon Shivara, a move aimed at bringing Nashik on par with cities like Mumbai and Pune.

The lack of an IT sector in Nashik has long been a concern for entrepreneurs and dignitaries, who feel the city is lagging behind in development. The demand for an IT Park became a focal issue during the recent elections, with leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray promising to prioritize its development. Now, with the grand coalition government in power, Fadnavis has fulfilled this promise, offering Nashik a major boost.

During the session, Nashik’s West MLA Seema Hire raised the question of IT sector development in the city. Responding to this, Fadnavis announced that the process of planning and implementation for the IT Park has begun. Former Mayor Satish Kulkarni had previously suggested Adgaon as the ideal location, and local landowners had expressed willingness to allocate plots for the project.

The 335-acre IT Park will include a 40,000-square-meter amenity space under Nashik Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. The government has initiated the process of appointing an architect to design a state-of-the-art facility. Major IT companies, including TCS, Wipro, Infosys, KPIT, and Syntel, have shown interest in setting up operations in Nashik.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis:

“The coalition government is committed to fulfilling its promises for Nashik’s development. The IT Park will ensure that our youth don’t need to migrate to Pune or Bengaluru for opportunities. Alongside the IT Park, we will also focus on projects like Logistics Park, Namami Goda, CIDCO housing, and Neo Metro.”

This initiative is expected to transform Nashik into a significant IT hub, boosting local employment and the city's economic growth.