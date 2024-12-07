Eknath Shinde Was Not Interested in Becoming Deputy CM, Says Shiv Sena Leader Uday Samant

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant revealed on Friday that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had initially expressed a desire to focus on strengthening his own party rather than joining the new Maharashtra government. However, Samant added that Shinde ultimately agreed due to the demand of the party leaders.

"Eknath Shinde was not interested in becoming deputy CM. Party MLAs and leaders insisted that he should be part of the government because it is his responsibility to ensure that the schemes he launched are taken forward," Samant told reporters.

Also Read| Municipal Elections 2025: Raj Thackeray Likely to Team Up with Mahayuti Alliance for Upcoming Polls; CM Devendra Fadnavis Drops Hint.

Following the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Shinde addressed Shiv Sena leaders at the party office. Samant mentioned, "He expressed his intention to focus on building the organization but chose to honor our request." Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies, marking the formation of the new government two weeks after the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition secured a decisive win in the assembly elections.