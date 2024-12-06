Municipal Elections 2025: Raj Thackeray Likely to Team Up with Mahayuti Alliance for Upcoming Polls; CM Devendra Fadnavis Drops Hint

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by Raj Thackeray, faced a major loss in the 2024 Assembly elections, with all candidates failing to win. The next Municipal elections are scheduled for 2025 and there might be chance that MNS will be joining hands with Mahayuti alliance said the New CM of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis on Raj Thackeray's involvement in Mahayuti:

"In the Lok Sabha elections, Raj Thackeray openly supported us, and it benefitted us. We realized in the assembly elections that he has a party in Maharashtra. If his people didn't contest elections, how would the party survive? We didn't have space for them. We were three parties. Understanding this reality, he decided to fight against us. Despite this opposition, he received good votes. Many of his candidates received excellent votes. I believe that our ideologies are largely similar. We are certainly interested in keeping him with the government. We are happy. If possible, we will try to take him along in the municipal elections."

Raj Thackeray congratulated Devendra Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister for the third time, saying, "In 2019, this opportunity should have come to him, but due to the events of 2022, he missed it. However, this time, the people of Maharashtra gave an unprecedented majority to Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership. I hope he uses it properly for the state, Marathi people, and Marathi language and culture. For the next five years, my party will support any good initiatives of the government. But if the government makes mistakes and takes people for granted, we will definitely make them aware of their mistakes, even if not in the legislature, but outside it. Best wishes to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and all their future cabinet colleagues from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena."