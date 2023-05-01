Next Maharashtra CM to be from NCP: Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil, NCP Maharashtra State President , has claimed that the next Chief Minister of the state will be from the NCP. This statement has the potential to create another rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Jayant Patil has stated that the next Chief Minister of the state will be from NCP. He further added that the NCP is rapidly gaining momentum under the guidance of Sharad Pawar and will emerge as the largest party in Maharashtra in the future. Previously, the Chief Minister's position was determined by the party with the highest number of seats, which was the Shiv Sena in 2019. However, as the seat-sharing agreement has not been finalized yet, the NCP's claim to the position may cause tension among its allies, the Congress and Shiv Sena, as the Congress has also expressed similar aspirations in the past.