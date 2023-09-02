"Eknath Shinde's govt didn't keep its word," says Sharad Pawar amid Maratha protest chaos

In Jalna, police lathi-charged during a Maratha protest on Friday. This incident had strong Effects in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna. Sharad Pawar also visited this place today. At that time, he alleged that Eknath Shinde did not keep his word.

Sharad Pawar said, “Eknath Shinde's government did not keep its word, which led to the start of the protest. However, the protest was misused to create chaos. The police fired bullets to disperse the protesters, and a large number of police personnel arrived at the protest site. On one side, they initiated discussions, while on the other side, they resorted to lathi charges. I would advise the protesters to maintain peace because there are efforts to tarnish the image of this protest.”

Sharad Pawar visited Jalna today and later proceeded to Antarwali Sarathi village, where the protesters had faced a lathi-charge. During his visit, he met with Manoj Jarange Patil and subsequently accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of not keeping his word.

Protesters observing a hunger strike for Maratha reservation in the village of Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district have accused the police of attempting to quell the protest with a heavy lathi charge. Videos of the police conducting the lathi charge have surfaced. The Maratha protesters claim that the police initiated the lathi charge while the protest was ongoing peacefully. Conversely, the police contend that they resorted to lathi charge as stone pelting had begun earlier. This incident has had significant Effects across the state, with reports of a bus being set on fire in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.