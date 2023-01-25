Eknath Shinde's MLA Santosh Bangar assaults professor in Hingoli

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde's MLA Santosh Bangar courted fresh controversy after he allegedly assaulted a professor in Hingoli. Bangar has landed in controversy earlier when he allegedly abused the security at the entrance gate of Mantralaya for stopping over 20 people accompanying him and asking them to register their names.

Prior to this, he was in the news for allegedly slapping a catering manager in Hingoli, after claiming that the food served to labourers under the state government's midday meal scheme was of sub-standard quality. He was reprimanded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his behaviour.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will take appropriate action in this matter. MPs, MLAs and common citizens are the same for us. Santosh Bangar should maintain some patience. He is an MLA of a party. I agree that such incidents tarnish the image of the government. We will discuss this with them, Deepak Kesarkar responded.