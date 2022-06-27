Eknath Shinde's revolt MLA Ashish Jaiswal slams CM Uddhav Thackeray over political crisis

Rebel MLAs who have revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have claimed that they have backed the Thackeray-Thackeray government. The rebel Shinde group has made this claim in a petition filed in the Supreme Court. 38 MLAs have withdrawn their support to Thackeray government. Therefore, the rebel Shinde group has claimed in the petition that this government is in the minority. Meanwhile, Ashish Jaiswal, an independent MLA from the Shinde faction, has targeted the Thackeray government.

Ashish Jaiswal (Uddhav Thackeray) from Guwahati has asked some questions to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "You left Varsha, you don't go to the ministry and Matoshree has no entry. So who runs the state?" Reacting on the rally Ramteke rally against him, Jaiswal said "Am I on your side or will you protest against me? I am independent, I am given the right by the constitution to go anywhere. I was rebellious in 2019, not today. When my protest meeting was to be held, was it held? So you took it for BJP-Shiv Sena. What are you protesting today?"

Ashish Jaiswal had expressed his displeasure a few months back. In which he said that there is discrimination in the allocation of funds by the ministers. He had warned that funds would be given on the recommendation of others in the constituency of MLAs, adding that he would not tolerate the bigotry of ministers in allocating funds.