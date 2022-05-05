Election 2022: No elections in state till end of September, says Election Commission

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued an important order regarding the local body elections (Election 2022). Without giving any reason, the Supreme Court has ordered to announce the schedule of the pending elections in the state within two weeks. After the order of the Supreme Court, now all eyes are on when the elections for Municipal Corporations, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samiti will be held. However, the commission has stated that the elections will not be held till the end of September. State Election Commission Secretary Kiran Kurundkar informed about this.

Elections are not possible in the rainy season in the state. Because the work of the first three phases of the election is done under the roof. But voting is not possible in the rainy season. Because we have a lot of rain in July-August. Mumbai Konkan has a lot of rain so elections are not possible in the rainy season, said Kurundkar.

There are four stages of election. First is ward formation, second is reservation, third is voter list and fourth is announcing schedule of election. All these four phases together take a period of at least three to four months and 30 to 40 days after the announcement of the election program, said Kurundkar.

The court yesterday passed a landmark judgment in the local body elections on the issue of OBC reservation. In it, the court has asked the state election commission to announce the election program within 15 days. Against this backdrop, the Mahavikas Aghadi is meeting today on OBC reservation. The discussion will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.