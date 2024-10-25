Election Commission Urges Voters to Verify Names and Polling Stations for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Election Commission urged voters to verify their names and polling stations ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. In a statement, Mumbai District Collector and Additional District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav made an appeal to voters in the 10 assembly constituencies under his jurisdiction.

"The information regarding voter details can be accessed on the website https://voters.eci.gov.in/. For further assistance, voters can also contact the helpline numbers 02220822781 or 1950," the release said.

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP (SP) Releases First List of Candidates.

The release quoted Yadav, stating that a special awareness campaign was conducted to achieve voter registration targets set by the Election Commission of India, particularly focusing on registering new voters. "As part of this campaign, 38,325 new voters, primarily those who have recently turned 18, have registered. The final voter list for the assembly elections will be published soon," the release noted. According to the Election Commission, the Mumbai city district has a total of 25.36 lakh voters.

The highest number of 2.81 lakh voters is in Sion-Koliwada assembly constituency, while the lowest, 2.05 lakh voters, is in Wadala assembly seat.