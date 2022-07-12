Election of 92 Municipal Councils in the state without OBC reservation, SC orders

OBC Political Reservation: The Supreme Court has issued important instructions on the background of local body elections in the state. The Supreme Court has said that the announced elections will be held without OBC reservation. The Supreme Court has directed not to issue new notifications for the already announced elections of local bodies. Therefore, it has been decided that the elections of 92 Municipal Councils in the state will be held within the announced time and without OBC reservation.

The state government has today submitted the report of the Banthia Commission to the Supreme Court. The state government told the apex court that it had completed the triple test required for OBC reservation. The apex court then ordered no change in the announced election program. In addition, instructions have been given not to announce new elections. The next hearing on OBC reservation will be held on July 19. So now the state is looking at whether OBCs will get reservation on the basis of the Banthiya Commission.

The government was trying to hold the elections of 92 Municipal Councils announced by the State Election Commission with OBC reservation. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. However, the court has clarified that there will be no change in this election as the notification of election has been announced.

Meanwhile, the OBC reservation of places where the election program has not yet been announced depends on the validity of the Banthia Commission. The Banthia Commission has fixed the number of OBCs based on the surnames of the voters in the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and other local bodies. It will be important to see what role the court will play in the July 19 hearing. The result of July 19 will be very important against the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections.