Election program of 271 gram panchayats in Maha announced, polling on 4th August

While the political atmosphere in the state is heating up due to Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs, the State Election Commission has declared elections for 271 Gram Panchayats in 62 talukas of Maharashtra. The Commission has issued a circular in this regard. The State Election Commission has declared 271 Gram Panchayat elections using its powers under Section 10A Sub-section (4) of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act (Mumbai Act No. 3 of 1959). The code of conduct will come into force on July 5. Voting will take place on August 4 and counting will take place on August 5. Due to this, there will be a war in the Gram Panchayat next month. There are 28,813 Gram Panchayats in the state.

In the Gram Panchayat where elections are held, it has been announced that the code of conduct will remain in force from the announcement of the election schedule till the announcement of the election results. The Election Commission has also asked the District Collector to conduct the nomination process for this election through computer system. Voting will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Corona rules have to be followed during this election.

