Electricity Dept. Officer Attacked in Thane by a Customer who Refused to Pay Pending Bill
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2024 10:26 AM2024-01-13T10:26:54+5:302024-01-13T10:28:58+5:30
A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employee was allegedly beaten up by a customer who refused to pay ...
A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employee was allegedly beaten up by a customer who refused to pay the pending electricity bill in Thane on January 11. Dnyandeep Sangelkar, the employee, was reportedly assaulted by Harischandra Jaiswal, a resident of Bhiku Keni Chawl in Thane's Naupada area.
According to police, the MSEDCL team led by Sangekar had gone to Jaiswal's house to collect the outstanding electricity bill of ₹2.98 lakh. Jaiswal, however, refused to pay the bill and allegedly assaulted Sangekar and his colleague, Jeevan Jadhav.
The other members of the team tried to intervene, but Jaiswal allegedly attacked them with a wooden stick and threatened to kill them. Jaiswal has been booked by Naupada police for assault and obstructing government work.