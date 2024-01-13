Electricity Dept. Officer Attacked in Thane by a Customer who Refused to Pay Pending Bill

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employee was allegedly beaten up by a customer who refused to pay the pending electricity bill in Thane on January 11. Dnyandeep Sangelkar, the employee, was reportedly assaulted by Harischandra Jaiswal, a resident of Bhiku Keni Chawl in Thane's Naupada area.

According to police, the MSEDCL team led by Sangekar had gone to Jaiswal's house to collect the outstanding electricity bill of ₹2.98 lakh. Jaiswal, however, refused to pay the bill and allegedly assaulted Sangekar and his colleague, Jeevan Jadhav.

The other members of the team tried to intervene, but Jaiswal allegedly attacked them with a wooden stick and threatened to kill them. Jaiswal has been booked by Naupada police for assault and obstructing government work.