Electronics manufacturing cluster to come up in Nashik soon: Uday Samant

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said an electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) will come up in Nashik soon and a meeting will be held with industrialists for the same.

Samant made the announcement during the inaugural address of industrial exhibition NIMA Power 2023 organised by Nashik Industries & Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA).

Along with industrial development, an electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) will come up in Nashik in the near future. District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse will hold a meeting with industrialists and decide the location to establish the cluster, the minister said.

The involvement of local industries is important for this and the EMC will boost employment in the district. As many as 12,360 industrialists have come up under Mukhyamantri Udyog Rojgar Nirmiti Yojana in the last six months and we aim to create 25,000 industrialists in a year.

The EMC will also attract outside industries to Nashik, Samant said. Speaking on the occasion, Bhuse said the foundation stone will soon be laid for a 400-bed hospital and 100-student capacity medical college under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).