'Embrace it' : Shibani Dandekar tells netizens who wants to change skin colour

Actor Shibani Dandekar feels one should always find ways to embrace his/her skin tone.

On Sunday, Shibani took to Instagram Story and asked her followers to tell her one thing that they would wish to change about themselves in 2022.

When one of the social media users said that he/she wants to change his/her skin colour, Shibani gave the particular follower a piece of beautiful advice.

"Please never change your skin colour. It is probably the most beautiful gift we have been given! Find a way to embrace it and I promise you it will end up being the thing you love the most," Shibani urged.

Shibani's advice did not stop here. She also replied to another user who said that he/she wants to lose weight and become fit.

"Aim for a healthy lifestyle and discipline. The rest will follow. Be patient and take it one day at a time. You got this," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shibani was last seen in the second season of 'Four More Shots Please!'.

( With inputs from ANI )

