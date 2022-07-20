Employee of Sindhudurg District Bank dies after two vehicles collied

Sindhudurg: Nishikant Pandurang Bagdi (42), an employee of Amboli Sindhudurg Bank, was killed on the spot in an accident between a two-wheeler and a car. While Chokul branch manager Santosh Bajrang Shinde (35) Res. Both legs of Azra are immobilized. The accident took place today, Wednesday morning at Dahichaval in Nangartas.

Meanwhile, the deceased along with the injured have been brought to Amboli Primary Health Centre. The accident took place when both were coming to Amboli from Ajra for duty. As the condition of injured Shinde is critical, he will be shifted to Sawantwadi Upazila Hospital.

More information about this is that the deceased Bagdi and Shinde live in Azra. As usual, he was coming towards Amboli on a two-wheeler for work today. At this time, a speeding car from the front hit his bike. The impact was so strong that Bagdi died on the spot. Both Shinde's legs were seriously injured.

In such a situation, some villagers and travelers gathered at the place admitted both of them to Amboli Primary Hospital for further treatment. But Bagdi died before reaching. This was said by the medical officers. As the condition of the injured Shinde is critical, he has been sent to Sawantwadi for further treatment.

Both the cars have been extensively damaged in the ASSION accident. As soon as the police got information about the accident, they rushed to the spot and started a panchnama. Meanwhile, as soon as he got the information about this, the manager of Amboli branch, Sham Pokle, rushed and helped him. Police Deepak Shinde, Abhijit Kamble, Sambhaji Patil were present on this occasion.

