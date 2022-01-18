Emraan Hashmi to share screen space with Sahher Bambba in new song

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 07:41 PM2022-01-18T19:41:06+5:302022-01-18T19:50:07+5:30

After 'Lut Gaye', actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in the music video of a new song, which will be sung by none other than B Praak.

Emraan Hashmi to share screen space with Sahher Bambba in new song

Also, actor Sahher Bambba will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan in the upcoming track.

Sharing her thoughts about working with Emraan and collaborating with B Praak, Sahher said, "Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true. I have been a huge fan of B Praak's music. I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine."

The video will be released in the upcoming months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

