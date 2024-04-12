'End ED's Use, People Are Angry': Shinde Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar Continues Tirade Against BJP, Central Agency

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader and MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who hit headlines for his criticism of ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s actions, continued his tirade against the central agency during a press conference here on Friday. Notably, his son, Amol Kirtikar, a candidate for Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai North-West, is under ED scrutiny in the alleged Khichdi scam case.

"I firmly believe that the ED's use is not needed. Despite the BJP's significant nationwide support, their use of the ED has sparked public discontent. People are growing weary of the agency's actions. Therefore, I strongly advocate for halting the use of the ED," stated Gajanan Kirtikar.

Gajanan Kirtikar joined Eknath Shinde's splinter faction following a rebellion within Shiv Sena. Though, his son, Amol, remained with Uddhav Thackeray's party and has been nominated as the candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. However, soon after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced Amol's candidacy, he was summoned by the ED for questioning regarding the Khichdi scam case. On Monday, he underwent an 8-hour interrogation by the agency.

Expressing his disapproval of the ED's actions, Gajanan Kirtikar remarked, "I am naturally angry about the situation."

Asserting his son's innocence in the Khichdi scam, Kirtikar senior explained, "During the Covid pandemic, urgent measures were taken, including the establishment of jumbo hospitals. Various vendors were engaged to meet these immediate requirements, including the provision of food (Khichdi) for patients. Sanjay Mashelkar spearheaded this effort, with Amol and Suraj Chavan assisting in the supply chain. Amol and Suraj neither own nor are partners in the company. It was purely a humanitarian endeavor during a crisis. The company, owned by Mashelkar, generated profit, from which Amol and Suraj received payment through proper channels. Taxes were duly paid, and there was no wrongdoing or scam involved."

While advocating for the cessation of ED's involvement and defending Amol Kirtikar's innocence, Gajanan Kirtikar also pledged to campaign against his son in the upcoming election. "I abide by the principles of Raj Dharma and Alliance Dharma. I can assure that I will earnestly work for the success of the party's chosen candidate."

The Mahayuti alliance is yet to nominate a candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat. Gajanan Kirtikar declined to contest the seat last month, prompting the Eknath Shinde-led Sena to seek a Marathi candidate for this constituency to oppose Amol Kirtikar. Speculations suggest that former MP Sanjay Nirupam, expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities, might join the Shinde faction and contest from this seat.

Responding to the possibility of Nirupam's candidacy, Gajanan Kirtikar remarked, "I will reserve my comments until he officially joins the party and receives the candidacy. Sanjay Nirupam has shown tendencies of a political opportunist. He initially pursued journalism at JNU before entering politics. His shifting allegiances typify those lacking ideological consistency."