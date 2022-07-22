"Enormous response to Aditya Thackeray's visit, Maharashtra will be seen as Shiv Sena": Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the unprecedented rebellion of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the party is seeing a major crisis. Support for the Shinde group is growing from across the state. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has now tightened his waist to save Shiv Sena, and Aditya Thackeray has also become active. After the Nishta Yatra in Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray is now communicating with the youth soldiers through Shivsamvad. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut have commented on Aditya Thackeray's visit. Sanjay Raut has expressed the belief that the overwhelming response to Aditya Thackeray's visit will see Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

"Aditya Thackeray is on a tour of Maharashtra. He got a huge response in Thane. Bhiwandi, Karjat also welcomed him with jubilation. Wherever he goes, he is getting an enthusiastic response from the youth. Shiv Sainiks are giving assurance that we will stay with Shiv Sena" said Sanjay Raut.

Speaking on the Presidential elections Raut said "Draupadi Murmu has become the President of the country. She got the highest votes from all over the country. Shiv Sena also has a share in it. She had the honor of becoming the first tribal woman President of the country. They are the watchdogs of the constitution. They should protect the constitution. They have the responsibility to give justice to Dalit tribals."

"Meanwhile, everyone knows under whose pressure the Central Investigation Agency works. We all opposition parties are asking questions in the interest of the country. We are constantly raising our voices against injustice. But we are being investigated to suppress our voice. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or me whoever asks the question. He is being threatened. Being pressured, and threatened with imprisonment. But we are ready for all this" said Sanjay Raut.