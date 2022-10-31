Epidemic of disinformation on projects being spread by opponents to discredit against CM Eknath Shinde

An epidemic of disinformation was being spread by opponents to discredit the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, the latter's supporters said.

According to a report of PTI, Kiran Pawaskar, spokesperson for the Shinde faction, also known as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, said talk of mega projects leaving Maharashtra and moving to other states was baseless.

He was speaking in the backdrop of Airbus and a consortium of Tata firms choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for the Rs 22,000 crore C-295 military transport aircraft. This had led to a tussle between Maharashtra's ruling dispensation and the opposition.

Pawaskar said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Subhash Desai was industries minister for more than seven years (in the 2014-209 Devendra Fadnavis government as well as under Uddhav Thackeray till June this year), and the latter should make public information on projects that have come to the state in his tenure, PTI reported.