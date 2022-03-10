Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 1,092 points
By ANI | Published: March 10, 2022 09:47 AM2022-03-10T09:47:18+5:302022-03-10T09:55:08+5:30
Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 1,092.16 points and Nifty up by 315.90 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 1,092.16 points or trading at 55,739.49 and up by 2.00 percent at 9.33 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,661.25 at 9.33 am, up by 315.90 points or 1.93 percent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor