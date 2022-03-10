Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 1,092 points

Equity indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 1,092.16 points and Nifty up by 315.90 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 1,092.16 points or trading at 55,739.49 and up by 2.00 percent at 9.33 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,661.25 at 9.33 am, up by 315.90 points or 1.93 percent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor