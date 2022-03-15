Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 156 points

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 156.26 points and Nifty by 27.90 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.26 points or trading at 56642.28 and up by 0.28 per cent at 9:21 AM.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16899.20 at 9:21 AM, up by 27.90 points or 0.17 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor