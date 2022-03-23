Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 184 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 184.38 points and Nifty up by 56.50 points.
At 9:35 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 184.38 points or 0.32 per cent at 58173.68.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17372.00, at 9:35 am, up by 56.50 points or 0.33 per cent.
