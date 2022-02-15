Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 340 points
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2022 09:37 AM2022-02-15T09:37:29+5:302022-02-15T09:45:02+5:30
Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 340.05 points and Nifty up by 90.80 points.
Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 340.05 points and Nifty up by 90.80 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 340.05 points or trading at 56,745.89 and down by 0.60 per cent at 9.29 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,933.60 at 9.29 am, up by 90.80 points or 0.54 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app