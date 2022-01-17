Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 46 points
By ANI | Published: January 17, 2022 09:23 AM2022-01-17T09:23:43+5:302022-01-17T09:35:02+5:30
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 46.00 points or 0.08 per cent at 61269.03 at 9.17 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18282.30 at 9.17 am, up by 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app