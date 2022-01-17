Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 46 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 46.00 points or 0.08 per cent at 61269.03 at 9.17 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18282.30 at 9.17 am, up by 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

