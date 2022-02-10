Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 75 points
By ANI | Published: February 10, 2022 09:35 AM2022-02-10T09:35:52+5:302022-02-10T09:45:07+5:30
Equity indices opened in the green on Thursday with the Sensex up by 75.29 points and Nifty up by 26.55 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 75.29 points or 0.13 per cent at 58,541.26 at 9.30 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,490.35 at 9.30 am, up by 0.15 per cent or 26.55 points.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor