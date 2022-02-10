Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 75 points

Equity indices opened in the green on Thursday with the Sensex up by 75.29 points and Nifty up by 26.55 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 75.29 points or 0.13 per cent at 58,541.26 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,490.35 at 9.30 am, up by 0.15 per cent or 26.55 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor