Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 948 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 948.10 points and Nifty up by 268.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 948.10 points or 1.70 per cent at 56724.95 at 9.30 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16931.00 at 9.30 am, up by 268.00 points or 1.61 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor