Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 948 points
By ANI | Published: March 16, 2022 09:37 AM2022-03-16T09:37:16+5:302022-03-16T09:45:03+5:30
Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 948.10 points and Nifty up by 268.00 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 948.10 points or 1.70 per cent at 56724.95 at 9.30 am.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16931.00 at 9.30 am, up by 268.00 points or 1.61 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
