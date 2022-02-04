Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 136 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 136.10 points and Nifty down by 34.30 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 136.10 points or 0.23 per cent at 58651.92 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17525.90 at 9.25 am, down by 34.30 points or 0.20 per cent.

On the Sensex, the metal sector was trading at the highest while the sector trading at the lowest was realty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor