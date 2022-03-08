Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 214 points
By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 09:30 AM2022-03-08T09:30:48+5:302022-03-08T09:40:03+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 214.27 points and Nifty down by 66.75 points.
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 214.27 points and Nifty down by 66.75 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 214.27 points or trading at 52,628.48 and down by 0.41 per cent at 9.24 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,796.40 at 9:24 am, down by 66.75 points or 0.42 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app