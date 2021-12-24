Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 266 points

Soon after recovering from the slump of nearly 1000 points, the Indian equities markets on Friday were in red again.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 266.73 points or 0.47 per cent at 57048.55 at 9.45 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16986.30 at 9.45 am, down by 86.30 points or 0.51 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors, except the tech sector, are trading in low today morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

