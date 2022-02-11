Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 612 points

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 612.80 points and Nifty down by 180.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 612.80 points or trading at 58313.23 and down by 1.04 percent at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17425.40 at 9.20 am, down by 180.40 points or 1.02 percent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor