Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 612 points
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 09:31 AM2022-02-11T09:31:12+5:302022-02-11T09:40:03+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 612.80 points and Nifty down by 180.40 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 612.80 points or trading at 58313.23 and down by 1.04 percent at 9.20 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17425.40 at 9.20 am, down by 180.40 points or 1.02 percent.
( With inputs from ANI )
