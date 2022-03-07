Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges 1493 points
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2022 09:41 AM2022-03-07T09:41:02+5:302022-03-07T09:50:08+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 1493.02 points and Nifty down by 419.40 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1493.02 points or trading at 52840.79 and down by 2.75 per cent at 9.30 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15826 at 9:30 am, down by 419.40 points or 2.58 per cent.
On Sensex, all sectors plummeted other than the metal sector.
