Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges 1493 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 1493.02 points and Nifty down by 419.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1493.02 points or trading at 52840.79 and down by 2.75 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15826 at 9:30 am, down by 419.40 points or 2.58 per cent.

On Sensex, all sectors plummeted other than the metal sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor