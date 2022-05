Esha Gupta clocks 10 years in filmdom

Actor Esha Gupta has completed 10 years in the film industry.

Marking the occasion, Esha, who has featured in films like 'Jannat 2', 'Raaz 3D' and 'Rustom' among others, took a stroll down memory lane and shared how she established a respectable position in the acting field.

"It's surreal and still feels unreal. Sometimes, I still cannot believe that I'm such a lucky girl to be an actor in the Indian film industry. God truly works in mysterious ways, and the universe has so much in abundance for all of us. A girl from nowhere, making it to the big screen, and people knowing my name! I cannot be more grateful and thankful for you to be who I am and for the love, I've earned from the audience and the industry. There is not a thing I would change in my life, some are achievements, and some are lessons," she said.

Currently, Esha has multiple projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the new season of 'Aashram'. She also has 'Invisible Woman' in the pipeline.

