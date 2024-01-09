EV Revolution in Navi Mumbai: 140+ Charging Stations Coming Soon

Amidst rising fossil fuel prices, Navi Mumbai is poised to receive a major boost in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with the installation of over 140 charging stations across the city. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has invited tenders to appoint a contractor for setting up these stations on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The initiative aligns with Maharashtra's status as one of the first states to adopt an EV policy. Financial incentive from the Central Government under the 15th Finance Commission's subsidy scheme is encouraging the establishment of these stations. A comprehensive plan has been formulated to install charging stations across all 24 divisions of Navi Mumbai.

Each station will receive a subsidy of Rs. 25 lakh from the government, with an estimated total setup cost of Rs. 2 crore. The appointed contractor will shoulder the remaining costs and recoup them through charging station operations. All stations are expected to be operational before 2026. The selected bidder will conduct a detailed site assessment to identify suitable locations for the stations, taking into account key landmarks like the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai-Pune Highway, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur, and various sectors in Nerul and Vashi. The bidder will be responsible for the design, engineering, testing of the stations, including the power infrastructure.

All proposed chargers must be approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) or the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). Operation of the stations will be facilitated through a cloud-based solution owned by the selected bidder. This ensures efficient management and data collection. The installation of these stations is expected to significantly improve accessibility of charging infrastructure for EV users in Navi Mumbai, further promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the city.