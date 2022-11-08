EWS verdict reignite issues of pending Maratha reservation

The Supreme Court decision upholding 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reginited the issue of pending Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said until the issue of Maratha reservation is resolved, economically weaker members of the community can benefit from the EWS quota.

On the one hand, reservation on caste basis continues and, along with this, sections which were not qualifying in any quota but were economically weak now get protection. In Maharashtra, we are facing the question of Maratha reservation and, until this is resolved, economically weaker families from the Maratha community can benefit from the EWS quota. Along with this, poor families from minority communities can also avail its benefits. All individuals from EWS have found a way through this quota, for government jobs and in education, he further stated.