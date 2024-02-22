Ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital after his health deteriorated, according to a statement from the hospital.

The 86-year-old leader had faced a similar situation in May last year when he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mahim. At that time, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour but was discharged after showing improvement. Unfortunately, due to a decline in his health, he has once again been admitted to Hinduja Hospital.

Last year, during his hospitalization, Uddhav Thackeray, the current Shiv Sena leader, along with his wife Rashmi and other family members, visited the hospital to inquire about Joshi's condition.

Manohar Joshi served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 under the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. Additionally, he held the position of Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. Commencing his career as a teacher, the senior Shiv Sena leader ventured into politics in 1967.

Despite having been away from active politics for some time now, Joshi's contributions to Maharashtra's political landscape remain noteworthy. He was a trusted confidant of Balasaheb Thackeray, and his political journey commenced with his successful election as a councillor in the Maharashtra Legislative Council under the Shiv Sena banner. Furthermore, Joshi served as the Mayor of Mumbai during the period from 1976 to 1977.