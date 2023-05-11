Ex-Maharashtra Governor responds to Shiv Sena case verdict, says "I did what I felt was right"

The Supreme Court of India ruled on Thursday, that the former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was wrong to call for a floor test based on the request of the Eknath Shinde faction due to insufficient evidence. The court also declared the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the whip of Shiv Sena as "illegal". However, the court did not restore the previous situation as the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned before the floor test.

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reacts on Supreme Court verdict on Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde



Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stated on Thursday that he had stepped down from his post as Governor of Maharashtra three months ago, and therefore did not wish to be involved in controversial issues. He acknowledged that the Supreme Court had issued a verdict regarding the ongoing case and stated that, as someone with parliamentary knowledge but not a legal background, he had acted according to his judgment at the time.

The former governor questioned, "If someone submitted their resignation to me, what other option did I have? Should I have asked them not to resign?"

The Supreme Court stated that the former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, did not have sufficient objective material to conclude that the then Chief Minister Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.