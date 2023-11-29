Ex-Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi arrested for ‘objectionable’ remarks against CM Shinde

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former city mayor Datta Dalvi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The arrest comes in response to a complaint filed by Shinde's supporters, who alleged that Dalvi made inappropriate comments during a public gathering in Bhandup.

The Thackeray faction organized a meeting for Konkan residents in Bhandup on Sunday, where Datta Dalvi directed offensive language at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde had previously been referred to as 'Hindu Hridaysamrat' during a campaign in Rajasthan.The derogatory remarks sparked discontent within the Shinde group, prompting Bhushan Palande, the sub-divisional head of the Shinde group, to file a complaint at Bhandup police station.

A case has been registered against Dalvi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups), 153(b) (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts), and 504 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace).

Dalvi's Controversial Statements

"We all know that there is a 'Mindhe group' today. The Mindhe government was itself established with the axe of treachery. Had Dighe Saheb been alive today, he would have lashed Eknath Shinde with a whip. We have seen who Eknath Shinde was and what he was doing. He came close to Balasaheb, Balasaheb blessed him. Shinde also came close to Uddhavji, Uddhavji got him closer, and he committed such a great treachery. He betrayed himself and the party, using Hindu Hridayasamrat Balasaheb's name. *****, do you even know the meaning of Hindu Hridayasamrat?" Dalvi targeted CM Shinde during the public meeting, FPJ quoted.

The arrest took place in the Bhandup area, with ongoing investigations into the matter. Dalvi, currently affiliated with the Thackeray faction, served as the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 2005 to 2007 under the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance-led government. Prior to this, he was a corporator in the BMC for three successive terms.