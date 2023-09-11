Ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before EOW in COVID-19 body bags purchase scam

On Monday, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar presented herself before the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in relation to a purported scandal involving the procurement of body bags for COVID-19 victims.

On September 6, the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for four weeks to Pednekar, noting the case probe was on and at this stage custodial interrogation was not warranted. The court further instructed Pednekar to collaborate with the investigation in this matter and scheduled her appearances before the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning on September 11, 13, and 16.

On Monday, Pednekar arrived at the EOW office in the vicinity at approximately 11 am to participate in the inquiry, as per the official's statement. Pednekar approached the HC after a sessions court rejected her pre-arrest bail plea, saying she was accused of an economic offence involving a huge amount of public money.

EOW had registered a case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

There were allegations of financial misconduct and irregularities in the administration of healthcare facilities, as well as in the procurement of body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients, masks, and other supplies by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) during the pandemic.