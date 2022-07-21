Explosives found in two-wheeler in Karhad

A large number of explosives have been found in a two-wheeler found abandoned at the foothills near the city. After inspection by the bomb detection and disposal team, it became clear that these explosives could be safely diffused. Therefore, on Thursday afternoon, the area was cleared and explosives were detonated in the two-wheeler and it was destroyed. In Gajanan Housing Society near Karhad early on Monday morning, thieves tried to break the ATM by exploding gelatin.

Three thieves had escaped after attacking the police. One was detained by the police. Also, the explosives planted by the thieves in the ATM were detonated on the spot. The police are still searching for the three thieves who attacked the police and fled. An abandoned two-wheeler was found in a deserted place in Karwadi on Wednesday night. The police were convinced that the concerned two-wheeler belonged to the accused in ATM theft.

However, as there were explosives in the trunk of the bike, the police kept the bike there. The police guarded the place throughout the night. Then on Thursday morning, the bomb disposal and disposal team were called to the place. When the team inspected the bike, a large quantity of explosives were found in the bike. It was likely to detonate while removing the explosives from the deck. Therefore, without risking the area, the bomb detection and disposal team detonated the explosives on two wheels in the afternoon.

The police are still searching for the three accused who fled from the ATM after the police arrived with sticks of gelatin.