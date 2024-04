External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Arrives in Pune, Maharashtra for Diplomatic Discussions

External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr. S. Jaishankar arrived in Pune, Maharashtra, today. His visit to the city is part of his official duties as the External Affairs Minister of India. During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar is expected to engage in various meetings and discussions related to diplomatic matters and government initiatives.

Additionally, he may also participate in events aimed at promoting bilateral relations, strengthening international cooperation, and addressing global issues.

Dr. Jaishankar's visit underscores the importance of Pune as a key city in India's diplomatic engagements and highlights the significance of Maharashtra in the country's foreign relations agenda.