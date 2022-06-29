Fadnavis calls Raj Thackeray to make special appeal for floor test

Mumbai: Around 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena have revolted under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and the Mahavikas Aghadi government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray is in trouble. Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has directed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority by 5 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, in the wake of these developments in the state, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has called Raj Thackeray today and requested him to give a vote of MNS to BJP. And Raj Thackeray has accepted this demand.

Tomorrow's majority test will be a big day for BJP. Devendra Fadnavis and BJP have formed a front to prove that the Mahavikas Aghadi government does not have a majority in the House under any circumstances. Even one vote is going to be important in this majority test. Therefore, Devendra Fadnavis called Raj Thackeray today and demanded to give a vote from MNS to BJP.

Meanwhile, after this request of Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray has decided to give one vote from MNS in favor of BJP.