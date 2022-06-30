Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, says, Uddhav delayed projects in Maharashtra

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “We had an alliance with Shiv Sena during the last election. The MVA had delayed several development projects. Two MVA ministers are involved in money laundering case. Everyday Veer Savarkar was insulted. No development work was done under the MVA government. Everyday we were insulted.”



BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night. The rebel Shiv Sena MLA will be sworn in at 7:30 pm tonight. This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister, marking the end of Maha Vikas Aghadi government rule in the state. I wouldn't be part of the government,” Fadnavis announced at the press conference after meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the Raj Bhavan. "The Shinde led government will resolve many issues which have been stalled for last two and a half years effectively. Reservation to Marathas, OBCs and the completion of the infrastructure projects will be the priorities of the new government," Fadnavis said.

