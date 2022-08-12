Fadnavis participates in Tiranga rally, rides bullet in Wardha

Bharatiya Janata Party organized a tricolor rally in Wardha today on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. In this rally, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rode a bullet by showing the green flag. On this occasion, the enthusiasm of the activists increased as the Deputy Chief Minister himself participated in the rally. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had come to participate in the Amrit Mahotsav organized by the district administration at Charkha Bhavan in Sevagram. After this program, a tricolor rally was organized by BJP from Martyr's Memorial to Arvi Naka of Wardhe.

Fadnavis started the rally by showing the green flag. But when the green flag was shown, Fadnavis himself rode the bullet and participated for some distance.