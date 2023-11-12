Fadnavis refuses to comment on Mumbra clashes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday refused to comment on the clashes that broke out between two Shiv Sena factions at Mumbra in Thane district on Saturday night. When asked about the Thane incident and scuffle between two Shiv Sena factions, Fadnavis said, “It was yesterday. Today is another day”. He said this on his arrival at the fishermen’s colony in Colaba in Mumbai to celebrate Diwali. Fadnavis was accompanied by Speaker Rahul Narwekar and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

“Today, we visited the oldest koli (fishermen) colony in Colaba and celebrated Diwali with the people. It was heartening to see and participate in the celebrations,” he said. The state BJP has embarked on celebrations with Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribe (VJNM). As part of its outreach plan, the BJP leaders, ministers, MLAs and workers are expected to visit VJNT ghettos and offer the residents sweets, and new clothes and participate in celebrations with the local residents.

The rift between the two Shiv Sena factions surfaced yet again after supporters of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s camp demolished aOn November 2, while Mumbra city chief of the Thackeray faction, Vijay Kadam, was at the shakha along with other party workers, Rajan Kine, a leader from the Shinde camp forcefully took possession of the space. The shakha was demolished in the night, and two days ago the Shinde faction held a foundation ceremony for a new shakha. Curiously, at the time, local leaders from the Thackeray faction remained unresponsive. shakha in Mumbra on November 2.