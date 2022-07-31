Fadnavis-Shinde govt may collapse indicates Eknath Khadse

Jalgaon: A month has passed since the formation of the new government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but the cabinet has not yet been expanded. The opposition is targeting the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the cabinet expansion. In this, senior leader of NCP and MLA in Legislative Council, Eknath Khadse, has made a big prediction about the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Eknath Khadse has claimed that the new government may collapse.

From the ruling party to the opposition, opinions are being expressed about whether the Shinde government in the state will survive or collapse. Since the cases related to the Shinde group and the Shinde government are in the Supreme Court, the Shinde government is said to have a hanging sword. Reacting to this issue, Eknath Khadse has claimed that this government may collapse in view of the decisions given by the Supreme Court in such cases in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Various petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court in this regard. Similar cases have been decided in the past under the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. It is doubtful whether this government will remain or not. This government may collapse. This government can be dissolved due to the decision of the Supreme Court. On the other hand, the issue of qualification of 16 MLAs is also important in the political situation that has arisen in the state. Eknath Khadse has expressed the opinion that those 16 MLAs will either have to form a group and join some party, otherwise they may be disqualified.

Meanwhile, it cannot be said with certainty that a decision will be taken on the 1st of this case. Perhaps the Supreme Court may also give further dates. Or the matter can be referred to the Constitution Bench. At present the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are running the government. Khadse said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seems to be of the opinion that the cabinet should not be expanded until the court's verdict is heard.