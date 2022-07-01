Fadnavis should have shown big heart two and half years ago: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: After dramatic incidents in the state, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is considered the sole contender for the Chief Minister's post, became the new Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut spoke to the media today. This time, Sanjay Raut has targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP.

"We wish the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde all the best. The new government will not create any obstacles. Devendra Fadnavis is the right hand man of Chief Minister Shinde and now both of them want to take charge of the state together. Congratulations to Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis," said Sanjay Raut. Also, when asked about Devendra Fadnavis accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister, he said that "his party has a tradition of following the orders of its superiors. We have to abide by the party order, we also abide by it, they also abided by it."

"If Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had been formed two and a half years ago, it would be in a big position today. At that time, he had to show a big heart. But Fadnavis's definition of a big mind seems different. He has completed the plan to blow up Shiv Sena" said Sanjay Raut. "Even today, I am happy that Chief Minister Shinde considers Uddhav Thackeray as the party chief" said Sanjay Raut.

"At the same time, it cannot be said that Shiv Sainik has been made the Chief Minister. Wherever Thackeray is, Shiv Sena is the motto of the army. Therefore, we wish the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister to run the affairs of the state together" he said.

He also slammed the BJP, saying it would not make any statement that the government would fall from day one. Besides, he is happy if BJP has taken Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sainik, said Sanjay Raut.